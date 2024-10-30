Läs om Fair Actions spännande kommande event under hösten 2024.

14 – 15 november: Mänskliga rättighetsdagarna

Sara Kulturhus, Skellefteå

Rättvis klimatomställning över generationsgränserna: workshop för en mer hållbar framtid

Workshop, på svenska

Såväl unga som äldre upplever en ökad oro för klimatförändringar och framtidens världsläge. För att skapa en rättvis klimatomställning behöver vi agera tillsammans över generationsgränserna och dra nytta av vårt samlade engagemang. Vi välkomnar dig som är 15-25 eller över 65 år att delta i denna workshop som handlar om hur vi kan engagera oss och påverka, och på köpet få en känsla av ökad social gemenskap.

När: Torsdag 14 november kl. 15:30-16:15

Var: Konstverkstan, Sara Kulturhus

Transitioning the fashion industry – is it just for everyone?

Panelsamtal, på engelska

The fast fashion industry thrives despite its continued human rights violations and high negative impact on both climate and environment. The situation calls for fashion industry businesses to ensure a just and sustainable transition. This seminar offers a unique opportunity to hear Pakistani labor rights activist and director of Labour Education Foundation Khalid Mahmood, along with European experts in human rights due diligence, discuss the requirements of this transition.

När: Fredag 15 november kl. 12:30-13:30

Var: Scen 4, Sara Kulturhus

A just transition for garment workers: Pakistani Khalid Mahmood on the rights holders’ perspective

Miniseminarium, på engelska

The fast fashion industry thrives despite its enormous contribution to climate change. The rights holders in the industry – the garment workers – are already bearing the consequences. In this mini seminar, labour rights activist and director of the Labour Education Foundation in Pakistan, Khalid Mahmood, shares his experiences and perspectives on the importance and ways of including the rights holders’ perspective in the just transition discussion.

När: Fredag 15 november kl. 14:00-14:25

Var: Rosa Scenen, Sara Kulturhus

19 november: Panelsamtal om hållbar textilindustri i Pakistan

Saturnus Konferens Slussen, Stockholm

A Collaborative Conversation: The Sustainable Textile Platform for Pakistan

Panelsamtal, på engelska

You are invited to a productive dialogue on the Sustainable Textile Platform in Pakistan.

Fair Action invites you to join us for a stimulating discussion on the Sustainable Textile Platform in Pakistan, initiated by Business Sweden together with the Swedish Embassy, H&M, IKEA, and Atlas Copco. This event aims to analyze this initiative from multiple perspectives. By including representatives from civil society and rights holders from Pakistan, we aim to contribute to discussion for a more equitable and inclusive textile industry.

To enrich this conversation, we’ve invited Khalid Mahmood from The Labour Education Foundation in Pakistan and David Hachfeld from Public Eye in Switzerland to share their insights and perspectives. Joining them will be Max Schääf from Business Sweden and Ulrika Sandberg from Worldfavor, who will contribute their expertise to the discussion.

This event is part of the EU DEAR project ”Fashioning a Just Transition”.

